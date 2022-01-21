Cypress Hill announce new Black Milk-produced LP & documentary, share song

West Coast hip hop veterans Cypress Hill have announced their tenth album, Back In Black, which was entirely produced by Black Milk and due March 18 via MNRK (pre-order). The first single is "Bye Bye," featuring Dizzy Wright, and it sounds as unmistakable and distinct as Cypress Hill ever have.

"In Cypress Hill tradition, we always try to make a dark song," said B-Real. "It’s what we’ve been known for, especially on our first three albums. This song is a statement. In a roundabout way, we spoke to the politics of today. Being lulled into this dreamworld by the government. Trying to blind us from the separation that they created, to put us to sleep while they do whatever they want." Listen below.

Cypress Hill also announced a new documentary, Insane In The Brain: Cypress Hill, due this spring. Stay tuned for more on that.

Earlier this week, Cypress Hill announced that they'll open the second leg of Slipknot's upcoming tour, alongside industrial rap duo Ho99o9 (who just announced a new Travis Barker-produced album). That tour includes a big Brooklyn arena show on May 20 at Barclays Center (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Takeover

2. Open Ya Mind

3. Certified (feat. Demrick)

4. Bye Bye (feat. Dizzy Wright)

5. Come With Me

6. The Original

7. Hit 'Em

8. Break of Dawn

9. Champion Sound

10. The Ride

Cypress Hill -- 2022 Tour Dates

3/18 - Kings Of The West - Rio Rancho, NM %

3/20 - Big Surf Water Park - Tempe, AZ

4/2 - Smoking Gun Casino - El Paso, TX

4/9 - North Carolina Azalea Fest 2022 - Wilmington, NC ^

4/19 - Red Rocks - Morrison, CO %

5/18 - Bryce Jordan Center - University Park, PA *

5/20 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY *

5/21 - Dunkin Donuts Center - Providence, RI *

5/22 - SNHU Arena - Manchester, NH *

5/24 - MVP Arena - Albany, NY *

5/26 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC *

5/28 - Videotron Centre - Quebec, QC *

5/29 - Canadian Tire Centre - Ottawa, ON *

5/30 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON *

6/1 - Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OH *

6/2 - Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI *

6/4 - Alpine Valley Music Theatre - East Troy, WI *

6/5 - TaxSlayer Center - Moline, IL *

6/7 - Azura Amphitheater - Bonner Springs, KS *

6/9 - The Broadmoor World Arena - Colorado Springs, CO *

6/11 - Ford Idaho Center - Nampa, ID *

6/13 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA *

6/14 - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater - Ridgefield, WA *

6/17 - MGM Grand Garden Arena - Las Vegas, NV *

6/18 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - Chula Vista, CA *﻿

% - w/ Ice Cube

^ - Festival date

* - w/ Slipknot, Ho99o9