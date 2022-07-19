Cypress Hill announce Haunted Hill shows with Sick of it All, Fishbone, and more

Cypress Hill are bringing back their annual Halloween season Haunted Hill shows this October for the first time since 2019. They've announced a trio of dates: NYC and Boston with Sick of it All and Ill Bill, and Los Angeles with Fishbone, Everlast, and N8NOFACE.

The NYC show is at Terminal 5 on October 23, and tickets to all three dates go on sale Friday, July 22 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting Wednesday, 7/20 at 10 AM.

Cypress hill are the subject of recent documentary Insane in the Brain, and they were on tour with Slipknot earlier this year. See pictures from their Brooklyn show at Barclays Center below.

Cypress Hill Haunted Hill 2022 loading...

CYPRESS HILL: 2022 TOUR

October 23 – Terminal 5 – New York, NY

October 24 – House of Blues – Boston, MA

October 29 - Palladium – Los Angeles, CA