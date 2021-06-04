Cypress Hill & Atmosphere announce summer tour, playing Red Rocks & more
Cypress Hill and Atmosphere will be on the road together this August with Z-Trip in tow.
Dates stay in the Western half of the U.S. and kick off August 6 in Irving, TX and include stops in Houston, El Paso, Los Angeles (Shrine Auditorium Outdoors on 8/11), San Diego, Las Vegas, Berkeley, Spokane, Redmond, Nampa ID and more. The tour wraps up with a big show at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 28. All dates are listed below.
Tickets for Los Angeles, Red Rocks, and the whole tour are on sale now.
ATMOSPHERE / CYPRESS HILL / Z-TRIP - 2021 TOUR DATES:
August 6 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
August 7 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Outside Lawn)
August 8 - New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheater
August 10 - El Paso, TX - El Paso County Coliseum Parking Lot
August 11 - Albuquerque, NM - Expo NM Creative Arts Lot
August 13 - Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Auditorium West Parking Lot
August 14 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater
August 15 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheater
August 17 - Las Vegas, NV - Craig Ranch Amphitheater
August 19 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre
August 20 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater
August 21 - Spokane, WA - Riverfront Park Pavilion
August 22 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park
August 25 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater
August 26 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center-Amphitheater
August 27 - Sandy, UT - Rio Tinto Stadium Plaza
August 28 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre