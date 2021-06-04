Cypress Hill & Atmosphere announce summer tour, playing Red Rocks & more

Cypress Hill and Atmosphere will be on the road together this August with Z-Trip in tow.

Dates stay in the Western half of the U.S. and kick off August 6 in Irving, TX and include stops in Houston, El Paso, Los Angeles (Shrine Auditorium Outdoors on 8/11), San Diego, Las Vegas, Berkeley, Spokane, Redmond, Nampa ID and more. The tour wraps up with a big show at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 28. All dates are listed below.

Tickets for Los Angeles, Red Rocks, and the whole tour are on sale now.

ATMOSPHERE / CYPRESS HILL / Z-TRIP - 2021 TOUR DATES:

August 6 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

August 7 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Outside Lawn)

August 8 - New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheater

August 10 - El Paso, TX - El Paso County Coliseum Parking Lot

August 11 - Albuquerque, NM - Expo NM Creative Arts Lot

August 13 - Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Auditorium West Parking Lot

August 14 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater

August 15 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheater

August 17 - Las Vegas, NV - Craig Ranch Amphitheater

August 19 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre

August 20 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater

August 21 - Spokane, WA - Riverfront Park Pavilion

August 22 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park

August 25 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

August 26 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center-Amphitheater

August 27 - Sandy, UT - Rio Tinto Stadium Plaza

August 28 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre