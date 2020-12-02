Czarface action figure out now (and selling fast)

As mentioned, toy company Super7 was teasing a 3.75" ReAction figure of Czarface, based on the collaboration between hip-hop duo 7L & Esoteric and Wu-Tang Clan's Inspectah Deck, and modeled after the comic book super villain they created for their albums. Super7 has now revealed the final figure (pictured above and below), and it quickly sold out from their own store.

EE still has it though, and you can still order it now, as well as a comic recolor edition.

Super7's recently announced ODB figure also sold out quick, but is still available at EE.

Meanwhile, Super7 also announced a new Ghost ReAction figure, of "former" frontman Papa Emeritus II. It's available for preorder and scheduled to ship this month, and joins the rest of Super7's Ghost collection, which includes ReAction figures of Papa Emeritus III and Mummy Dust.

Not officially announced yet, but you can also pre-order Super7's upcoming Run-DMC figures. The iconic trio are also getting a new Funko Pop edition.

--