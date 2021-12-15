Czarface foe Impostarr is an action figure ++ win tickets to NY show

Czarface, the collaborative project of Wu-Tang Clan member Inspectah Deck and Boston duo 7L & Esoteric, are beginning a run of East Coast shows in Baltimore tonight (12/15), and they arrive in Brooklyn for a show at Warsaw on December 17. You can get tickets now, and we're also giving away a pair! Enter for a chance to win below.

Meanwhile, you can get one of Czarface's greatest foes, Impostarr, in 3.75" ReAction Figure form now. More from the description:

Czarface's Deacon of Deception, the evil Impostarr is at large and wreaking havoc in Czarlem! First appearing in Czarface #1 and on the Every Hero Needs a Villain LP with Dr. Yorgo, Impostarr's demonic red shade casts an evil shadow over Czarface's good name, making him one of the Czar's most formidable foes. He can be yours now!

Order your Impostarr ReAction Figure HERE, along with the A Czar is Born graphic novel and Super What?, their newest collaborative album with MF DOOM.

Esoteric of Czarface will also be signing copies of A Czar Is Born on Saturday (12/18) from 1-3 PM at Anyone Comics (1216 Union St). More info here.

Czarface Warsaw



