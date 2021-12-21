Czarface played Warsaw, brought out MC Serch and Streetlife (pics)

The Omicron surge cut Czarface's mini East Coast tour short, but before it did, they managed to play Brooklyn's Warsaw on Friday (12/17). During their set, the trio -- Wu-Tang Clan member Inspectah Deck, 7L, and Esoteric -- brought out MC Serch, who called for a moment of silence for MF DOOM (who Czarface released a collaborative album with this year), and Wu-Tang affiliate Streetlife (who opened the show) came out to do some Wu-Tang songs with Inspectah Deck.

Other openers included Wu-Tang affiliates Timbo King and Carlton Fisk, plus That Handsome Devil and Kendra Morris, the latter two of whom we missed. Pictures (by P Squared) continue below.

Pick up a vinyl copy of Czarface and MF DOOM's Super What? here, and pick up the new action figure of Impostarr, one of the villains from the Czarface comic book series, here.