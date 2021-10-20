Czarface playing East Coast shows this December (BV presale)

UPDATE: BROOKLYNVEGAN PRESALE PASSWORD HERE.

Czarface, the collaborative project of Wu-Tang Clan member Inspectah Deck and Boston duo 7L & Esoteric, have added a Brooklyn show happening December 17 at Warsaw. UPDATE: They've also announced a few more East Coast shows, happening on December 15 at Baltimore Soundstage in Baltimore, MD; December 16 at Paradise Rock Club in Boston, MA; and December 19 at Toad's Place in New Haven, CT. Tickets for all four shows go on sale Friday (10/22) at 10 AM, with a BrooklynVegan presale starting Thursday (10/21) at 10 AM for each. Check back here Thursday morning for the password.

Czarface also play Dallas on 11/14 and LA on 11/18.

Earlier this year, Czarface released a collaborative album with MF DOOM that was recorded before DOOM passed called Super What?. The trio wrote at the time:

Czarface & MF DOOM: "Super What?" was recorded and slated to drop in April of 2020. When COVID-19 struck and the world stopped, we chose to pull it, focus on family, and fine tune a few elements on it. What you'll be hearing was finalized, mixed & mastered in the summer of 2020, and it's our honor and privilege to share it with you Friday. I speak for everyone involved when I say we were incredibly fortunate to have collaborated with DOOM...he was a one-of-a-kind, never-to-be-duplicated emcee, producer, and visionary. We wish peace and healing to his family, friends and everyone touched by the gifts he shared with the planet. MF DOOM FOREVER.

Czarface -- 2021 Tour Dates

11/14 Amplified Live Dallas, TX

11/18 1720 Los Angeles, CA

12/15 Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD (tickets)

12/16 Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA (tickets)

12/17 Warsaw Brooklyn, NY (tickets)

12/19 Toad's Place New Haven, CT (tickets)

