DaBaby addressed homophobic comments on stage at Summer Jam (video)

DaBaby returned to the stage at Hot 97 Summer Jam on Sunday (8/22) for the first time since making homophobic comments (and bringing out Megan Thee Stallion's alleged shooter Tory Lanez) on stage at Rolling Loud in July, which resulted in several music festivals dropping him from their lineups.

Having previously issued an apology on social media that has since been deleted, DaBaby addressed the controversy on stage by beginning his set with a video montage that featured a pre-recorded, Billboard points out. In it, he said:

[Hot 97] allowed me to share my gift, share my blessing with y’all out here live on this stage amongst all the chaos and all the backlash. So hats off to y’all for that. [...] They accepted my sincerity and all my apologies when I said I never, ever meant to offend anybody or say anything to make anybody feel any type of way live on that stage a few weeks ago. And Hot 97 was also willing to stick they neck out on the line, willing to go against all odds with everything going on out here in the world — they still allowed me to come right here on this stage and utilize their platform. They helped the world move forward and become a better place and not dismiss people off mistakes made like we ain’t human.

He then took the stage and played one of his collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion, "Cry Baby," and said to the crowd, "Other than the people that, you know, was truly offended, I feel like the rest of y’all motherfuckers being cry babies." He also did a tribute to Pop Smoke during his set.

You can watch a video below that features the introduction to his set and his Pop Smoke tribute.