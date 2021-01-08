DaBaby arrested for alleged gun possession

North Carolina rapper DaBaby (real name Jonathan Kirk) has been arrested in Beverly Hills on Thursday (1/7) for possession of a loaded and concealed firearm, CBS Los Angeles reports. The Beverly Hills Police Department told CBS that security at the Gucci store on Rodeo Drive called police at about 4:37 PM about a group of men, including one who was said to have had a firearm in his waistband. The department told CBS that officers made contact with the men after they had gotten into a vehicle, and that a 9mm firearm was found in the vehicle.

DaBaby was being held on $35,000 bail, but as Pitchfork points out, DaBaby posted an Instagram story after midnight Eastern on Friday, presumably suggesting that he is no longer in custody. More details on this story may be forthcoming.

This follows a series of legal issues for DaBaby.