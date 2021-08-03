DaBaby dropped from ACL Fest, iHeartRadio Fest & Music Midtown following apology

DaBaby was already removed from the lineups of Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, and Day N Vegas after making homophobic comments while onstage at Miami's Rolling Loud in July. Now he's been dropped from three more upcoming festivals: ACL Fest, iHeartRadio Fest, and Music Midtown.

ACL and Music Midtown shared the news on social media, both promising lineup updates to come. Rolling Stone confirmed the statement from iHeartRadio Fest, which reads, "DaBaby will no longer be performing at the iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Stage."

These latest cancellations come after DaBaby released a new statement apologizing to the LGBTQ+ community.