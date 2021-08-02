DaBaby dropped from Governors Ball following homophobic comments

UPDATE 2: DaBaby issues a new statement apologizing.

UPDATE: DaBaby removed from Day N Vegas lineup, Roddy Ricch added.

PREVIOUSLY:

The fallout from the homophobic comments DaBaby made while on stage at Rolling Loud in July continues. After being removed from Lollapalooza at the last minute yesterday (8/1), he's now been removed from the upcoming edition of NYC's Governors Ball as well. GovBall didn't explicitly name DaBaby in their statement, but they posted a new lineup poster without him listed, promised a lineup addition, and wrote, "Founders Entertainment does not and will not tolerate hate or discrimination of any kind. We welcome and celebrate the diverse communities that make New York City the greatest city in the world. Thank you to the fans who continue to speak up for what is right. Along with you, we will continue to use our platform for good."

DaBaby is also no longer playing the UK's Parklife fesival, but a rep for the rapper insisted to TMZ that he pulled out of the festival months ago due to COVID concerns.

Live Nation, who operates both Lollapalooza and Governors Ball, also operates ACL Fest. DaBaby is still on the lineup for that at the moment, but an announcement from the festival about that is likely coming soon.

UPDATE: DaBaby removed from Day N Vegas lineup, Roddy Ricch added.

UPDATE 2: DaBaby issues a new statement apologizing.