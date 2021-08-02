DaBaby issues statement after being dropped from festivals following homophobic comments

DaBaby has issued a new statement after being dropped from Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, and Day N Vegas, following homophobic comments he made while onstage at Rolling Loud in July. It reads:

Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes. As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me-- knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance-- has been challenging. I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That's what I needed and it was received. I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all. God bless. -DaBaby

In a previous reaction to the backlash, DaBaby said, "Cause regardless of what you muthafuckas talking about, how the internet done twisted up my muthafuckin' words, me and all my fans at the show, the gay ones and the straight ones, we turned the fuck up. I'm talking ’bout my boy that was at the front of the stage, left, over there by where I jumped at. Ask ’em. He got clips all on his shit. The whole night, he was recording. We was turnt the whole night. My boy had the crop top on, front row. He out there in that jungle, in that water. Yeah, he out there. He standing on the rail, goddamn cuttin’ up. Word...I saw him. I'm rapping the bitches with him. Yeah, the hell y'all talking ’bout. Shut the fuck up. You n****s that wasn't at the show, the show was for niggas that paid money and took the time out they life to come enjoy the show. Not you muthafuckas watching it on the internet, at the crib. No n****s, get your tickets and come fuck with the live show killer."