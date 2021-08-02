DaBaby removed from Day N Vegas lineup, Roddy Ricch added

UPDATE: DaBaby issues a new statement apologizing.

DaBaby was removed from the Lollapalooza lineup at the last minute on Sunday (8/1), and removed from Governors Ball today, following homophobic comments he made while onstage at Miami's Rolling Loud in July. The fallout from those comments continues, and he's now been taken off another festival lineup: Day N Vegas. Organizers made a brief statement, saying that Roddy Ricch would replace DaBaby on the lineup on Friday, November 12. See the updated lineup below.

DaBaby is also off the lineup of UK festival Parklife, but his representative told TMZ that he dropped off months ago over COVID concerns.

UPDATE: DaBaby issues a new statement apologizing.