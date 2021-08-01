DaBaby removed from Lollapalooza following homophobic comments

DaBaby has come under fire in the past week for making homophobic comments on stage at Rolling Loud (and bringing Megan Thee Stallion's alleged shooter Tory Lanez on stage) and then for defending them in a non-apology. Fellow musicians have spoken out against DaBaby's remarks, including Madonna, Elton John, Questlove, Dua Lipa, Demi Lovato, and Cadence Weapon.

Now, he's been removed from Lollapalooza -- which he was supposed to perform at today (8/1) -- because of his comments. A post on social media from Lollapalooza reads, "Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight. Young Thug will now perform at 9:00pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00pm on the T-Mobile Stage."

DaBaby is also no longer playing the UK's Parklife fesival, but a rep for the rapper insisted to TMZ that he pulled out of the festival months ago due to COVID concerns.