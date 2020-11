Not only is DaBaby on Megan Thee Stallion's new album, he surprise-released his own new project, My Brother's Keeper (Long Live G), which is a tribute to his brother Glenn Johnson, who died earlier this month at 34 after sustaining a gunshot wound. The 7-song project features Meek Mill, Polo G, NoCap, and Toosi. Stream it below.

Speaking of Meek Mill, he also just released a new four-song EP today: