Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Kali Uchis & more playing new Goldenvoice fest Viva! L.A. Music Festival
Ten years after its DIY Pomona, CA fest was launched by Rene Contreras, Viva! has teamed up with Coachella producers Goldenvoice for a new Los Angeles fest, Viva! L.A. Music Festival, happening on Saturday, June 25 at Dodger Stadium. Here's some background on the fest, via press release:
Viva! has built an unrivaled reputation for bridging the gap between cultures, languages, regions and various communities through deeply inclusive music through its beloved Viva! Pomona shows. Ten years ago, Viva! and its Pomona showcases were launched by Rene Contreras, a young first generation Latino American living in Southern California’s Pomona region who sought to create representation and community by bringing some of the most notable names in music to his hometown, a region largely ignored. Viva! celebrates those often overshadowed - immigrants, youth of color, the underserved, the working class in the suburbs, various marginalized communities and artists that have long been pushed out of the larger American music arena. Viva! is lined with an undeniable magic of “belonging” that is resonating with millions around the world.
By providing a rich fusion of worlds, the cultural impact of Viva! L.A. Music Festival goes beyond just a festival. It simultaneously dismantles the misconception of a monolith “Latin genre” by showcasing artists with an infinite array of sounds, styles, languages and regions through careful curation. The festival also features a selection of non-Latinx artists that beautifully mirrors the reality of today’s world - we are all deeply multidimensional and our music is a direct reflection of that fact. Furthermore, the festival is the fruit of a thriving new generation of people in this country building our own legacies and shaping the world based on values that have long been rejected by the larger mainstream arena.
That mission is reflected in the musically diverse lineup, which features Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Kali Uchis, Lido Pimienta, Devendra Banhart, Becky G, The Marías, Cuco, Chicano Batman, Ivy Queen, Omar Apollo, The Garden, Shannon & The Clams, Inner Wave, Beach Fossils, Tijuana Panthers, Los Bitchos, Beach Goons, El Fantasma, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Carin Leon, Los Dos Carnales, Tainy, and more. See it in full below.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday, April 2 at 2 PM PT, with a pre-sale beginning at 10 AM PT the same day. The festival will donate $1 from every ticket sold to Los Angeles-based non-profit No Us Without You LA, which provides food relief to undocumented immigrants.
VIVA! L.A. MUSIC FESTIVAL 2022 LINEUP
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Kali Uchis
El Fantasma
Los Dos Carnales
Carin Léon
Becky G
Los Tucanes de Tijuana
Ivy Queen
AB Quintanilla & Kumbia All Starz
Willie Colón
Paquita La Del Barrio
The Marías
Junior H
Natanael Cano
Omar Apollo
TAINY
Lenin Ramirez
Legado 7
Devendra Banhart
Los Fabulosos Cadillacs
Eslabón Armado
Carla Morrison
Cuco
Chicano Batman
DannyLux
Shannon and the Clams
Voz De Mando
Cazzu
Luis Angel “El Flaco”
Beach Goons
Lido Pimienta
The Red Pears
Gasolina Party
Jenny 69
Matt Paris
DJ Pope
The Garden
Caballo Dorado
La Sonora Dinamita
Inner Wave
Beach Fossils
Ed Maverick
Ivan Cornejo
Los Bitchos
Los Del Limit
Lluvia Arámbula
Agudelo 888
Los Aptos
Ben Carillo
DJ Playero
Tijuana Panthers
La Gabi
Alejandroo
SadGirl
The New Jalisco Bar