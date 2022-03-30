Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Kali Uchis & more playing new Goldenvoice fest Viva! L.A. Music Festival

Ten years after its DIY Pomona, CA fest was launched by Rene Contreras, Viva! has teamed up with Coachella producers Goldenvoice for a new Los Angeles fest, Viva! L.A. Music Festival, happening on Saturday, June 25 at Dodger Stadium. Here's some background on the fest, via press release:

Viva! has built an unrivaled reputation for bridging the gap between cultures, languages, regions and various communities through deeply inclusive music through its beloved Viva! Pomona shows. Ten years ago, Viva! and its Pomona showcases were launched by Rene Contreras, a young first generation Latino American living in Southern California’s Pomona region who sought to create representation and community by bringing some of the most notable names in music to his hometown, a region largely ignored. Viva! celebrates those often overshadowed - immigrants, youth of color, the underserved, the working class in the suburbs, various marginalized communities and artists that have long been pushed out of the larger American music arena. Viva! is lined with an undeniable magic of “belonging” that is resonating with millions around the world. By providing a rich fusion of worlds, the cultural impact of Viva! L.A. Music Festival goes beyond just a festival. It simultaneously dismantles the misconception of a monolith “Latin genre” by showcasing artists with an infinite array of sounds, styles, languages and regions through careful curation. The festival also features a selection of non-Latinx artists that beautifully mirrors the reality of today’s world - we are all deeply multidimensional and our music is a direct reflection of that fact. Furthermore, the festival is the fruit of a thriving new generation of people in this country building our own legacies and shaping the world based on values that have long been rejected by the larger mainstream arena.

That mission is reflected in the musically diverse lineup, which features Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Kali Uchis, Lido Pimienta, Devendra Banhart, Becky G, The Marías, Cuco, Chicano Batman, Ivy Queen, Omar Apollo, The Garden, Shannon & The Clams, Inner Wave, Beach Fossils, Tijuana Panthers, Los Bitchos, Beach Goons, El Fantasma, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Carin Leon, Los Dos Carnales, Tainy, and more. See it in full below.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday, April 2 at 2 PM PT, with a pre-sale beginning at 10 AM PT the same day. The festival will donate $1 from every ticket sold to Los Angeles-based non-profit No Us Without You LA, which provides food relief to undocumented immigrants.

VIVA! L.A. MUSIC FESTIVAL 2022 LINEUP

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Kali Uchis

El Fantasma

Los Dos Carnales

Carin Léon

Becky G

Los Tucanes de Tijuana

Ivy Queen

AB Quintanilla & Kumbia All Starz

Willie Colón

Paquita La Del Barrio

The Marías

Junior H

Natanael Cano

Omar Apollo

TAINY

Lenin Ramirez

Legado 7

Devendra Banhart

Los Fabulosos Cadillacs

Eslabón Armado

Carla Morrison

Cuco

Chicano Batman

DannyLux

Shannon and the Clams

Voz De Mando

Cazzu

Luis Angel “El Flaco”

Beach Goons

Lido Pimienta

The Red Pears

Gasolina Party

Jenny 69

Matt Paris

DJ Pope

The Garden

Caballo Dorado

La Sonora Dinamita

Inner Wave

Beach Fossils

Ed Maverick

Ivan Cornejo

Los Bitchos

Los Del Limit

Lluvia Arámbula

Agudelo 888

Los Aptos

Ben Carillo

DJ Playero

Tijuana Panthers

La Gabi

Alejandroo

SadGirl

The New Jalisco Bar