Daft Punk announce expanded ‘Random Access Memories’ 10th anniversary edition
Exactly two years after their breakup, Daft Punk have announced an expanded 10th anniversary edition of their final album Random Access Memories, due on May 12. It features 35 minutes of previously-unreleased music over nine tracks, including demos, tests, and outtakes. It will be available in several formats: 3 LPs, 2 CDs, streaming, and download. Physical copies of the expanded edition, and more Daft Punk vinyl, are available in the BV shop.
Random Access Memories was originally recorded using analog equipment instead of digital, with contributions by Pharrell Williams, Nile Rodgers, Giorgio Moroder, Panda Bear, Julian Casablancas, Todd Edwards, and Paul Williams. Check out the updated artwork and tracklist and a preview of the album below.
RANDOM ACCESS MEMORIES (10TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION) TRACKLISTING
Give Life Back to Music
The Game of Love
Giorgio by Moroder
Within
Instant Crush
Lose Yourself To Dance
Touch
Get Lucky
Beyond
Motherboard
Fragments of Time
Doin’ it right
Contact
Horizon (Japan CD)
GLBTM (Studio Outtakes)
Infinity Repeating (2013 Demo)
GL (Early Take)
Prime (2012 Unfinished)
LYTD (Vocoder Tests)
The Writing of Fragments Of Time
Touch (2021 Epilogue)