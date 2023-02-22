Daft Punk announce expanded ‘Random Access Memories’ 10th anniversary edition

Exactly two years after their breakup, Daft Punk have announced an expanded 10th anniversary edition of their final album Random Access Memories, due on May 12. It features 35 minutes of previously-unreleased music over nine tracks, including demos, tests, and outtakes. It will be available in several formats: 3 LPs, 2 CDs, streaming, and download. Physical copies of the expanded edition, and more Daft Punk vinyl, are available in the BV shop.

Random Access Memories was originally recorded using analog equipment instead of digital, with contributions by Pharrell Williams, Nile Rodgers, Giorgio Moroder, Panda Bear, Julian Casablancas, Todd Edwards, and Paul Williams. Check out the updated artwork and tracklist and a preview of the album below.

RANDOM ACCESS MEMORIES (10TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION) TRACKLISTING

Give Life Back to Music

The Game of Love

Giorgio by Moroder

Within

Instant Crush

Lose Yourself To Dance

Touch

Get Lucky

Beyond

Motherboard

Fragments of Time

Doin’ it right

Contact

Horizon (Japan CD)

GLBTM (Studio Outtakes)

Infinity Repeating (2013 Demo)

GL (Early Take)

Prime (2012 Unfinished)

LYTD (Vocoder Tests)

The Writing of Fragments Of Time

Touch (2021 Epilogue)