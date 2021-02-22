Daft Punk call it quits

Electronic duo Daft Punk have called it quits. News came when they posted "Epilogue" from their 2006 film Electroma to their social media, which included an image of two robot hands and "1993-2021." Daft Punk's longtime publicist confirmed with Pitchfork that they had indeed broken up but no other information was given.

Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo formed Daft Punk in 1993 and were part of the French Touch scene that also gave us Cassius, Etienne de Crecy, and more. They released four albums over the last 28 years, including 2013's Random Access Memories which yielded their worldwide smash "Get Lucky."