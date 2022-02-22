Daft Punk release ‘Homework’ deluxe edition, share 1997 L.A. show video

Daft Punk's debut album, Homework, turns 25 this year and they've just released a digital deluxe edition of the album featuring 15 remixes, nine of which have never been on streaming services before. Among those working their magic on Daft Punk tracks are Masters At Work, DJ Sneak, Todd Terry, Motorbass, Slam, Ian Pooley, I:Cube, Roger Sanchez & Junior Sanchez, and more. Listen below.

Homework and their live album, Alive ’97, will be out on vinyl on April 15.

In further celebration, as well as acknowledging the portal-opening magic of it being 02.22.2002, they're sharing video of their December 17, 1997 performance at The Mayan in Los Angeles, as a one-time-only stream on their Twitch at 2:22 Pacific today, which is now. Watch while you can here.

You can pick up Daft Punk's TRON: Legacy soundtrack on vinyl in the BV shop.

Daft Punk officially retired last year.

HOMEWORK DELUXE EDITION

Disc 1: Homework – Original Album

01 Daftendirekt

02 WDPK 83.7 FM

03 Revolution 909

04 Da Funk

05 Phoenix

06 Fresh

07 Around The World

08 Rollin' & Scratchin'

09 Teachers

10 High Fidelity

11 Rock'n Roll

12 Oh Yeah

13 Burnin'

14 Indo Silver Club

15 Alive

16 Funk Ad

Disc 2: Homework REMIXES

01 Around The World (I:Cube remix)

02 Revolution 909 (Roger Sanchez & Junior Sanchez Remix)

03 Around the World (Tee's Frozen Sun Mix)

04 Around the World (Mellow Mix)

05 Burnin' (DJ Sneak Main Mix)

06 Around the World (Kenlou Mix)

07 Burnin’ Ian Pooley cut up mix

08 Around The World Motorbass Vice Mix

09 Around The World (M.A.W. Remix)

10 Burnin' (Slam mix)

11 Around The World (Original Lead Only)

12 Burnin' (DJ Sneak Mongowarrier Mix)

13 Around The World (Raw Dub)

14 Teachers (extended mix)

15 Revolution 909 (Revolution A Capella)