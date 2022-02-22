Daft Punk release ‘Homework’ deluxe edition, share 1997 L.A. show video
Daft Punk's debut album, Homework, turns 25 this year and they've just released a digital deluxe edition of the album featuring 15 remixes, nine of which have never been on streaming services before. Among those working their magic on Daft Punk tracks are Masters At Work, DJ Sneak, Todd Terry, Motorbass, Slam, Ian Pooley, I:Cube, Roger Sanchez & Junior Sanchez, and more. Listen below.
Homework and their live album, Alive ’97, will be out on vinyl on April 15.
In further celebration, as well as acknowledging the portal-opening magic of it being 02.22.2002, they're sharing video of their December 17, 1997 performance at The Mayan in Los Angeles, as a one-time-only stream on their Twitch at 2:22 Pacific today, which is now. Watch while you can here.
You can pick up Daft Punk's TRON: Legacy soundtrack on vinyl in the BV shop.
Daft Punk officially retired last year.
HOMEWORK DELUXE EDITION
Disc 1: Homework – Original Album
01 Daftendirekt
02 WDPK 83.7 FM
03 Revolution 909
04 Da Funk
05 Phoenix
06 Fresh
07 Around The World
08 Rollin' & Scratchin'
09 Teachers
10 High Fidelity
11 Rock'n Roll
12 Oh Yeah
13 Burnin'
14 Indo Silver Club
15 Alive
16 Funk Ad
Disc 2: Homework REMIXES
01 Around The World (I:Cube remix)
02 Revolution 909 (Roger Sanchez & Junior Sanchez Remix)
03 Around the World (Tee's Frozen Sun Mix)
04 Around the World (Mellow Mix)
05 Burnin' (DJ Sneak Main Mix)
06 Around the World (Kenlou Mix)
07 Burnin’ Ian Pooley cut up mix
08 Around The World Motorbass Vice Mix
09 Around The World (M.A.W. Remix)
10 Burnin' (Slam mix)
11 Around The World (Original Lead Only)
12 Burnin' (DJ Sneak Mongowarrier Mix)
13 Around The World (Raw Dub)
14 Teachers (extended mix)
15 Revolution 909 (Revolution A Capella)