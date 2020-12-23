Daft Punk share complete ‘TRON: Legacy’ score for 10th anniversary (stream 9 bonus tracks)

Sci-fi sequel TRON: Legacy just turned 10, and to celebrate, Daft Punk have released the complete edition of their score for the film, which includes nine bonus tracks that were previously only available on vinyl and as iTunes/Amazon download exclusives. TRON: Legacy - The Complete Edition is now out there on the streaming service of your choice -- listen to that, and watch their cameo in the film, below.

It's been seven years since Daft Punk's mega-selling album Random Access Memories, featuring smash hit "Get Lucky," which was the French duo's first single in eight years. Maybe we're due for a new one.