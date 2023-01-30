Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter shares first track from ‘Mythologies’

Thomas Bangalter, formerly of Daft Punk, has shared the first glimpse at his orchestral score for Angelin Preljocaj ballet Mythologies. "L'Accouchement" is the tenth track on Mythologies, opening with intense, winding dissonance and slowly softening into a mournful quiet. The piece, as with the rest of the score, is performed by Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine under conductor Romain Dumas. Listen to "L'Accouchment" below.

Mythologies comes out April 7 via Erato/Warner Classics.