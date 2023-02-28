Daisies prep new album ‘Great Big Open Sky’, share “Is It Any Wonder?”

Olympia, WA's Daisies have announced a new album, Great Big Open Sky, which will be out May 12 via K and Perennial. Previous Daisies records have dabbled in trip hop and loungey jazz, but the first single from this album, "Is It Any Wonder," has a folk pop style that would've sounded right at home in 1997 playing in between Sixpence None the Richer and Natalie Imbruglia. There are some nice Daisies production touches, too, including some subtle guitar fireworks.

The "Is it Any Wonder?" video has strong '90s vibes as well. Watch that below.

daisies great big open sky loading...

Great Big Open Sky

1. Glistening

2. We Don't Need Money

3. Down In The Keys

4. Who Am I?

5. Blue Cowboy

6. Oh Marie

7. Goin' in Circles

8. Is It Any Wonder?