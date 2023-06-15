Dallas Burrow gives Charley Crockett collaboration “Only Game In Town” a new twist

New Braunfels, TX country singer Dallas Burrow is gearing up to release his new album Blood Brothers this Friday (6/16) via Soundly Music (pre-order), and we're premiering new single "Only Game In Town" ahead of its release. Dallas and Charley Crockett wrote the song together, and Charley released his version of the song on his 2021 album Music City USA. Dallas' version is a little more propulsive and melody-driven, and here's what Dallas says about the song and its music video, which was filmed at Willie Nelson's ranch:

I helped my pal Charley Crockett write this tune back when he was working on songs for his album Music City USA. He already had the chorus and most of the chords worked out, and it didn’t take me much time to write the verses. I always love a good poker song. When it came time for [producer] Jonathan Tyler and I to pick songs for this album, Blood Brothers, we thought it would be cool to put a little bit of a different spin on this tune. With a danceable Honky Tonk back beat, this song was inspired by Austin's two stepping scene that thrives in clubs like Sam’s Town Point, the White Horse and the Sagebrush. We got the idea to film this video on Willie Nelson's ranch, when we played the legendary Luck Reunion back in March. It seemed like the perfect place to bring this song to life on the silver screen. Our friends at Luck and the Nelson family were gracious enough to let us film in the old saloon located in the western town, which was originally built to be a film set out on the ranch. Along with my band, a couple of friends and real life cowboys–our buddy Evan Tate of Tate farms and my good friend and legitimate cowboy actor Beau Smith–they helped breathe that extra touch of Wild West realism into this video. Working under a tight schedule, videographer Corey Morrison really turned this wild idea into a full fledged throwback Western classic short film.

Check it out:

Song credits:

- Written by Dallas Burrow and Charley Crockett

- Dallas Burrow - acoustic guitar and vocals

- Jonathan Tyler - harmonica and background vocals

- Jonny “Keys” Grossman - piano

- Jimmy “Dreams” Graves - electric guitar

- Drew Scherger - bass guitar

- Josh Greco - drums

Tracklist

Tracklist

River Town

Starry Eyes

Devil’s Tongue

Out My Window

Motel 6

A Lot of it Was

Only Game in Town

Blood Brothers

Mr. Mudd and Mr. Gold

X Old Flames

Wild Bill

You Go On Ahead

True Believer

Dallas Burrow -- 2023 Tour Dates

Jun 16 - Austin, TX - The Saxon Pub

Jun 17 - Hunter, TX - Riley’s Tavern

Jun 18 - New Braunfels, TX - Redbird Listening Room

Jun 23 - San Antonio, TX - The Lonesome Rose

June 24 - San Marcos, TX - Cheatham Street Warehouse

Jun 30 - Houston, TX - The Mucky Duck

July 7 & 8 - Red River, NM - Motherlode Saloon

July 21 - New Braunfels, TX - Freiheit Country Store

Jul 22 - Luckenbach, TX - Luckenbach Dancehall

July 29 - Hunter, TX - Riley’s Tavern

Aug 2 - La Grande, OR - Union County

Aug 3 - Portland, OR - Topaz Farm

Aug 4 - Sisters, OR - The Belfry

Aug 5 - Carson City, NV - Nashville Social Club

Aug 6 - Arbuckle, CA - Burgie’s

Aug 7 - Bakersfield, CA - Pyrenees Cafe

Aug 9 - Santa Cruz, CA - Moe’s Alley

Aug 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

Aug 11 & 12 - Lake Havasu, AZ - Jermey’s Juke Joint

Aug 13 - Mesa, AZ - Roosters Country

Aug 25 - Kingsbury, TX - 1281 Sherrill Rd

Aug 26 - New Braunfels, TX - Riley’s Tavern

Sept 8 - Driftwood, TX - Wings Over

Sept 22 - La Grange, TX - Bugle Boy

Sept 23 - Boerne, TX - Salvador DOBBS

Sept 30 - Red River, NM - Motherlode Saloon

Nov 25 - New Braunfels, TX - Riley’s Tavern