Dallas rapper and producer FXXXXY has reportedly died of complications from a routine medical procedure at age 25, an IGA spokesperson confirmed to Pitchfork. His family said in a statement:

The family of Maudell Watkins, aka FXXXXY, aka FBG Fox, are totally shocked and devastated at his unexpected and unforeseen passing. We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to his many friends and acquaintances who’ve reached out to us in this extremely difficult time. He lived music with every breath he took and his focus and drive were unmatched. May his contributions to the music industry live forever. CC 4 Life!

Since stirring up buzz in the mid 2010s, FXXXXY has gone on to collaborate with Future, Gunna, Lil Durk, and others, and he was signed to Future's Freebanz label.

Rest in peace, FXXXXY.