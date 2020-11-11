Dallas rapper Mo3 dead at 28 after shooting: Report

Dallas rapper Mo3, aka Melvin Noble, has been shot and killed on a highway in his hometown, TMZ reports. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the rapper was shot shortly before 12 PM while traveling on I-35. According to TMZ's sources, Mo3 was shot in the back of the head while running from an assailant, who, while chasing him, shot multiple rounds, reportedly hitting a bystander in the process as well.

Mo3 was brought to a hospital, where he died. The second shooting victim was also hospitalized, but his injuries are reportedly not life-threatening.

Mo3, who was 28 years old, released a collaborative album with Boosie Badazz, Badazz Mo3, earlier this year, along with multiple albums of his own. Rest in peace.