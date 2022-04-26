Damien Jurado announces new album ‘Reggae Film Star,’ shares new song

Damien Jurado has announced a new album, Reggae Film Star, due digitally and on CD June 24 via his own Maraqopa Records, with vinyl arriving July 8 (pre-order). It's his 18th album, and comes 25 years after his debut, and Damien produced it himself alongside multi-instrumentalist Josh Gordon and recording engineer Alex Bush. It features recent singles "Roger" and "What Happened to the Class of '65," as well as the just-released "Taped In Front Of A Live Studio Audience," which finds Damien's warm, subdued indie folk in fine form. Listen to all three and check out the tracklist and upcoming tour dates below.

Tracklist

Roger

Meeting Eddie Smith

Roger’s Audition

What Happened To The Class Of ’65?

Location, Undisclosed (1980)

Day Of The Robot

Ready For My Close Up

Taped In Front Of A Live Studio Audience

Whatever Happened To Paul Sand?

Lois Lambert

The Pain Of No Return

Gork Meets The Desert Monster

Damien Jurado -- 2022 Tour Dates

5/27 Maquoketa, IA, Codfish Hollow Barn

5/28 Madison, WI, The Bur Oak

5/29 Milwaukee, MI, The Back Room - Collectivo On Prospect

5/31 Minneapolis, MN, Cedar Cultural Center

6/01 Sioux Falls, ID, Total Drag Records

6/02 Fargo, ND, The Hall @ Fargo Brewing

6/09 Los Angeles, CA, Pico Union Project

6/11 Sonoma, CA, Huichica Music Festival

6/12 Santa Cruz, CA, Kuumbwa Jazz Center