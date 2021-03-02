Damien Jurado announces new LP, shares “Helena”
Following 2020's What's New, Tomboy?, Damien Jurado has announced his 17th album, The Monster Who Hated Pennsylvania, due out May 14th via the singer-songwriter's new record label, Maraqopa Records. A press release describes the album as containing "ten intense stories of people determined not to be broken by dire circumstances," and Jurado self-produced it, with multi-instrumentalist Josh Gordon joining him on bass, drums, guitar, percussion, and keys.
Jurado has unveiled the record's first single, "Helena," a twangy and acoustic folk ballad, soft-spoken and narrative in nature. Listen to that and see the album's full tracklisting below.
Jurado currently has European tour dates scheduled in the fall; find those below, too.
THE MONSTER WHO HATED PENNSYLVANIA TRACKLIST
01 Helena
02 Tom
03 Dawn Pretend
04 Song For Langston Birch
05 Minnesota
06 Johnny Caravella
07 Joan
08 Hiding Ghosts
09 Jennifer
10 Male Customer #1
DAMIEN JURADO: 2021 TOUR
July 3 - VIDA festival, Vilanova i la Geltrú, Spain
July 14 - OLT, Borgerhout, Belgium
Oct 28 - Gent - Belgium at Handelsbeurs
Oct 29 - TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht, Netherlands
Oct 30 - Paterskerk, Eindhoven, Netherlands
Nov 01 - Kulturkirche, Cologne, Germany
Nov 02 - UT Connewitz, Leipzig, Germany
Nov 03 - Heimathafen, Berlin, Germany
Nov 04 - Pop Seasons @ Christianskirche, Hamburg, Germany
Nov 10 2021 - Teatro Lara, Madrid, Spain
Nov 11 2021 - Rambleta, Valencia, Spain
Nov 12 2021 - Las Cigarreras, Alicante, Spain
Nov 14 2021 - Teatro Apolo, Barcelona, Spain
Nov 18 2021 - EartH, London, UK
Nov 19 2021 - C-Mine, Genk, Germany
Nov 20 2021 - De Spil, Roeselare, Germany