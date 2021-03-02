Damien Jurado announces new LP, shares “Helena”

Following 2020's What's New, Tomboy?, Damien Jurado has announced his 17th album, The Monster Who Hated Pennsylvania, due out May 14th via the singer-songwriter's new record label, Maraqopa Records. A press release describes the album as containing "ten intense stories of people determined not to be broken by dire circumstances," and Jurado self-produced it, with multi-instrumentalist Josh Gordon joining him on bass, drums, guitar, percussion, and keys.

Jurado has unveiled the record's first single, "Helena," a twangy and acoustic folk ballad, soft-spoken and narrative in nature. Listen to that and see the album's full tracklisting below.

Jurado currently has European tour dates scheduled in the fall; find those below, too.

THE MONSTER WHO HATED PENNSYLVANIA TRACKLIST

01 Helena

02 Tom

03 Dawn Pretend

04 Song For Langston Birch

05 Minnesota

06 Johnny Caravella

07 Joan

08 Hiding Ghosts

09 Jennifer

10 Male Customer #1

DAMIEN JURADO: 2021 TOUR

July 3 - VIDA festival, Vilanova i la Geltrú, Spain

July 14 - OLT, Borgerhout, Belgium

Oct 28 - Gent - Belgium at Handelsbeurs

Oct 29 - TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht, Netherlands

Oct 30 - Paterskerk, Eindhoven, Netherlands

Nov 01 - Kulturkirche, Cologne, Germany

Nov 02 - UT Connewitz, Leipzig, Germany

Nov 03 - Heimathafen, Berlin, Germany

Nov 04 - Pop Seasons @ Christianskirche, Hamburg, Germany

Nov 10 2021 - Teatro Lara, Madrid, Spain

Nov 11 2021 - Rambleta, Valencia, Spain

Nov 12 2021 - Las Cigarreras, Alicante, Spain

Nov 14 2021 - Teatro Apolo, Barcelona, Spain

Nov 18 2021 - EartH, London, UK

Nov 19 2021 - C-Mine, Genk, Germany

Nov 20 2021 - De Spil, Roeselare, Germany