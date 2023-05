Damien Jurado plots “The End of Summer Tour” with Lilly Miller

Damien Jurado has announced "The End of Summer Tour" which has him out with Lilly Miller in September. Dates begin in Boston on 9/6 and wrap up in Oklahoma City on 9/28 with stops in Philly, Brattleboro, DC, Athens, Asheville, Woodstock and more.

The tour hits the NYC area for two shows: Brooklyn's The Opera House on September 12, and Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on September 13. Tickets for all September dates go on sale Wednesday, May 24 at 10 AM.

Before that tour, Damien has dates through the Midwest and more. All dates are listed below.

Damien Jurado - 2023 tour dates

May 30 / Tue - Off Broadway - St. Louis, MO

May 31 / Wed - Third Man Records (Blue Room) - Nashville, TN

Jun 1 / Thu - Whirling Tiger - Louisville, KY

Jun 2 / Fri - Woodward Theater - Cincinnati, OH

Jun 3 / Sat - Natalie's Music Hall - Columbus, OH

Jun 5 / Mon - Club Cafe - Pittsburgh, PA

Jun 6 / Tue - Musica - Akron, OH

Jun 7 / Wed - B Side Lounge - Cleveland, OH

Jun 8 / Thu - Ottawa Tavern - Toledo, OH

Jun 9 / Fri - Museum of Contemporary Art - Detroit, MI

Jun 10 / Sat - Midtown - Grand Rapids, MI

Jun 12 / Mon - Bell's Eccentric Cafe - Kalamazoo, MI

Jun 13 / Tue - LangLab - South Bend, IN

Jun 14 / Wed - Brass Rail - Fort Wayne, IN

Jun 15 / Thu - HI-FI - Indianapolis, IN

Jun 16 / Fri - Rose Bowl Tavern w Chris Pureka - Champaign, IL

Jun 17 / Sat - Sleeping Village w Chris Pureka - Chicago, IL

Jun 18 / Sun - SPACE w Chris Pureka - Evanston, IL

Sep 29 / Fri - The Midland (with Gregory Alan Isakov) - Kansas City, MO

Sep 30 / Sat - The Palace (with Gregory Alan Isakov) - St. Paul, MN

Oct 3 / Tue - Durham Performing Arts Center (with Gregory Alan Isakov) - Durham, NC

Oct 5 / Thu - The Ryman Theatre (with Gregory Alan Isakov) - Nashville, TN

Sep 06 Boston, MA Crystal Ballroom w/ Lilly Miller

Sep 07 Portsmouth, NH Press Room w/ Lilly Miller

Sep 08 Exeter, NH The Word Barn w/ Lilly Miller

Sep 09 Brattlleboro, VT Stone Church w/ Lilly Miller

Sep 10 Woodstock, NY Levon Helm Studios w/ Lilly Miller

Sep 12 New York, NY The Opera House w/ Lilly Miller

Sep 13 Jersey City, NJ White Eagle Hall w/ Lilly Miller

Sep 14 Philadelphia, PA World Cafe Live w/ Lilly Miller

Sep 15 Elkton, MD Elkton Music Hall w/ Lilly Miller

Sep 16 Washington, DC Pie Shop w/ Lilly Miller

Sep 17 Ashland, VA Ashland Theatre w/ Lilly Miller

Sep 19 Asheville, NC The Asheville Masonic Temple w/ Lilly Miller

Sep 20 Charlotte, NC Stage Door w/ Lilly Miller

Sep 21 Greenville, SC Radio Room w/ Lilly Miller

Sep 22 Decatur, GA Eddie's Attic w/ Lilly Miller

Sep 23 Decatur, GA Eddie's Attic w/ Lilly Miller

Sep 24 Athens, GA The World Famous w/ Lilly Miller

Sep 25 Chattanooga, TN Songbirds Timeless Guitars w/ Lilly Miller

Sep 26 Oxford, MS Proud Larrys w/ Lilly Miller

Sep 28 Oklahoma City, OK Resonant Head w/ Lilly Miller