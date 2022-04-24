Damon Albarn and Flume played Coachella together, released new song “Palaces”

At Coachella weekend one, Damon Albarn surprised the crowd during Billie Eilish's set, and as Stereogum points out, he came back on weekend two, this time to play with Flume. The pair debuted their new song "Palaces" off Flume's upcoming album of the same name (due 5/20 via Future Classic), with Damon on piano and lead vocals, and now they've officially released the single, alongside "Escape" (ft. Kučka & Quiet Bison). It's a slow-burning, atmospheric pop song and you can hear it below and also watch the Coachella performance of it. Flume also brought out Toro y Moi for their 2020 collaboration "The Difference" and you can watch that below too.

The Desert Sun's review points out that Flume also brought out Caroline Polachek and Vince Staples, who both also joined him on weekend one, along with Kučka, May-A, and Laurel. On weekend one, he was also joined by Beck and Tove Lo.

Billie Eilish also had a different surprise guest at weekend two: Hayley Williams.