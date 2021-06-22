Damon Albarn announces new solo album (stream a track)

Blur and Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn has announced his second solo album, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows, which will be out November 12 via Transgressive. (Preorder.) Like his current haircut, the album was inspired by Iceland and was originally intended as an orchestral album, but it changed form during lockdown. “I have been on my own dark journey while making this record and it led me to believe that a pure source might still exist," says Damon.

If you watched Glastonbury's Live at Worthy Farm livestream from earlier this year, you have already heard some of the album's songs. The first shared track is the pretty, contemplative title track, which you can listen to below.

Damon will perform with a band an an orchestra this summer at the Manchester International Festival in July and the Edinburgh International Festival in August. He's also got tour dates lined up for 2022 that are rescheduled from 2020. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist:

The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows

The Cormorant

Royal Morning Blue

Combustion

Daft Wader

Darkness To Light

Esja

The Tower Of Montevideo

Giraffe Trumpet Sea

Polaris

Particles

Damon Albarn - 2022 Tour Dates:

21 & 22 February - London (Barbican)

23 & 24 February - Dublin (National Concert Hall)

26 February - Luxembourg (Philharmonie)

28 February - Brussels (Bozar)

1 March - Brussels (Bozar)

2 March - Eindhoven (Muziekgebouw)

4 & 5 March - Paris (Philharmonie)

6 March - Lyon (Auditorium)

7 March - Hamburg (ElbPhilharmonie)

9 March - Copenhagen (KB Hallen)

11 March - Reykjavik (Harpa)