Damon Albarn covers The Specials’ “Friday Night, Saturday Morning” in tribute to Terry Hall

Through his bands The Specials, Fun Boy Three and The Colourfield, Terry Hall holds a big place in British culture, and tributes have been pouring in since the news of his death broke on Monday. Damon Albarn, whose music with Blur, Gorillaz and more is clearly indebted to Hall, and who collaborated with him a few times over the years, has shared a solo piano cover of The Specials' "Friday Night, Saturday Morning," which was a b-side to their classic "Ghost Town" single.

Damon's version is a bittersweet, tinkly instrumental, played live with the sun streaming in behind him. "Terry, you meant the world to me," Albarn wrote. "I love you." Watch that, h/t Stereogum, below.

Albarn collaborated with Hall a number of times over the last 30 years, including co-writing "Chasing a Rainbow" and "Room Full of Nothing" for Hall's solo releases, and a few Gorillaz songs including 2001's "911." Watch the "911" video below.