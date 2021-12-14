Damon Albarn playing Los Angeles, only 2022 U.S. solo show

In support of his new solo album The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows, Damon Albarn will play Los Angeles' Walt Disney Concert Hall on January 24. The performance will feature Damon on piano backed by a string section, playing songs from the new album, as well as other songs by Blur, Gorillaz, The Good, The Bad and The Queen, and other solo and collaborative works. This will be his only U.S. solo show in 2022.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, December 15 at 10 AM Pacific.

You can listen to The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows below.

