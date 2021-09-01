Damon Albarn shares ethereal new song “Particles” from upcoming solo album

Damon Albarn has shared a second track from his upcoming solo album The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows. The closing track on the album, "Particles," is a shimmering, ethereal lullaby, floating on layers of atmospheric synths, piano and harmonies. Inspired by a conversation with a fellow passenger on a flight to Reykjavik that "covered the disruption of the pandemic and the acknowledgment that disruption is impossible to maintain as peace always prevails." It's also the song that gives the album its title. You can watch a live performance of the song and listen to the studio version below.

The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows will be out November 12 via Transgressive. Damon plays the End of the Road festival this weekend and will go on a European tour in February and March of 2022. Those dates are listed below.

Gorillaz just released a new EP as well.

Damon Albarn - 2021/2022 Tour Dates

3 September - End of the Road Festival

21 & 22 February - London (Barbican)

23 & 24 February - Dublin (National Concert Hall)

26 February - Luxembourg (Philharmonie)

28 February - Brussels (Bozar)

1 March - Brussels (Bozar)

2 March - Eindhoven (Muziekgebouw)

4 & 5 March - Paris (Philharmonie)

6 March - Lyon (Auditorium)

7 March - Hamburg (ElbPhilharmonie)

9 March - Copenhagen (KB Hallen)

11 March - Reykjavik (Harpa)