Damon Albarn shares “Polaris” from upcoming solo album

Damon Albarn has shared a second track from his upcoming solo album The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows. "Polaris" builds from gentle organ to an anthemic crescendo full of crashing drums and wailing sax. The video for the song is a live performance with his live band and a string quartet, and it was filmed by Transgressive Records head ​Toby L. You can watch that, and listen to the studio version, below.

The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows will be out November 12 via Transgressive.

In other news, Damon was just on Mark Ronson's podcast to talk about the new album, Blur, Gorillaz, The Good The Bad & The Queen, and other subjects. Listen to that below.