Damon Albarn shares “The Tower of Montevideo” from upcoming solo album

Damon Albarn has shared another track off his upcoming solo album, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows, which is out November 12. While many of the tracks we've heard so far from the album have had an almost mournful vibe, "The Tower of Montevideo" has a playful, if still melancholic, air to it. Damon waxes nostalgic about this part of South America where Rio De La Plata meets the South Atlantic, which he calls “familiar and utterly otherworldly.” You can watch a live performance, buoyed by saxophone, and listen to the studio version below.