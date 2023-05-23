Damon Locks & Rob Mazurek announce new LP ‘New Future City Radio,’ share “Yes!”

Innovative jazz musicians Damon Locks and Rob Mazurek have announced a collaborative album, New Future City Radio, due July 28 via International Anthem (pre-order). It's being touted as a "40-minute, 18-track suite that runs like a boombox mixtape," and it also features contributions from Helado Negro, Mauricio Takara (who's in Sao Paulo Underground with Rob Mazurek), and Brandi Augustus. The first taste is the clattering, noisy "Yes!," which comes with a video by directed by Damon and animated by Rob Shaw. Damon says:

Yes! An emphatic statement of purpose. Can the impossible be done? Can Mantronix and DC Go-Go soar the galaxies in search of reasonance? This was the first thought when contemplating a broadcast into a new future.” And Mazurek adds his own questions/answers: “Can forbidden harmonies extract utopian honey from canned fruit?! Will we sit and wait and watch while flaming egos and false prophets man the wheels of time? Action is the key. Can you do it?! Colossal beat… melodics hinting at a new dawn. Can You Do it? Yes, Yes, Yes, Yes, Yes!

Check it out below.

Tracklist

1. 5-4-3-2-1

2. Yes!

3. The Sun Returns

4. Breeze Of Time

5. Your Name Gonna Ring The Bell

6. New Future

7. Droids!

8. The Concord Hour

9. Future City

10. 10mins Past The Hour

11. Support The Youth (With Sound)

12. The Beat

13. Las Niñas Estan Escuchando (The Children Are Listening)

14. Flitting Splits Reverb Adage

15. Twilight Shimmer

16. Suspense In The Grip Of Suspense

17. Polaris Radio

18. Drop

Credits

Damon Locks - voice & sampler

Rob Mazurek - trumpet, piccolo trumpet, sampler, modular synthesizers, voice, flutes

Mauricio Takara - electronic percussion, percussion on “The Beat” and “Flitting Splits Reverb Adage”

Roberto Carlos Lange aka Helado Negro – voice on “Flitting Splits Reverb Adage”

Brandi Augustus – vocals on “New Future”

Announcers:

Rosetta Carr – “The Sun Returns”

Andres Hernandez – “The Concord Hour”

Alain 'Fusion' Clapham – “10mins Past The Hour”

Brenda Hernandez – “Las Niñas Estan Escuchando (The Children Are Listening)”

Recorded & Engineered by: Dave Vettraino at International Anthem Studios, Chicago.

Mastered by: David Allen

Album Art by: Damon Locks