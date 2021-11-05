Dan Campbell (The Wonder Years) announces debut solo album, shares new song

Earlier this year, The Wonder Years (and Aaron West & the Roaring Twenties) singer Dan Campbell released the solo single "When I Face Into the Wind," followed last month by "Flight No. 5," and now he has finally announced his debut solo album, Other People's Lives, due November 19 via Loneliest Place On Earth (pre-order). He's also released the third single, "In Love In Various Rooms," and like the first two, it finds him leaning into his indie folk influences like The Mountain Goats and Neutral Milk Hotel, but in a way that's still unmistakably Dan's work. Listen to all three singles and check out the tracklist below.

Meanwhile, The Wonder Years have holiday shows coming up.

Tracklist

1. Conversations with the Flowers

2. Flight No. 5

3. When I Face into the Wind

4. My Break in the Rain

5. Ambsassador Bridge

6. Gull Lake (in A Peach-Plum Dawn)

7. The Kings of Halloween

8. In Love in Various Rooms

9. Streetlights Painted You Gold

10. I Love You. I Miss You. Goodnight.