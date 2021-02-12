Dan Campbell (The Wonder Years) releases solo single, “When I Face Into the Wind”

Dan Campbell is always busy fronting The Wonder Years (who recently revisited their pop punk roots on two new songs and released an acoustic EP) and Aaron West & the Roaring Twenties, and now it looks like he's about to focus on releasing music under his own name too. He just released a new solo single, "When I Face Into the Wind," and it's great stuff. It's minimal and folky -- closer to Aaron West than The Wonder Years -- but it's also not really like anything he's done before. It sounds inspired by stuff like The Mountain Goats and Neutral Milk Hotel, but it's done in Dan's own, unmistakable style. Listen below.

