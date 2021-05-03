Dan Deacon announces fall tour

Dan Deacon will finally get to hit the road and promote Mystic Familiar, which he released in January 2020, but whose tour that spring didn't happen thanks to the pandemic. He's just announced rescheduled dates which will happen this fall.

“I am hopeful that by the time October comes, all of this feels like a cast taken off a fully mended limb," says Dan. "The last year has shown just how vital social events, celebrations, and, most importantly, being together are. The way a walk through the woods rejuvenates the spirit, being in a crowd dancing, with sounds and lights washing over you, has a unique healing and unifying quality. The extraordinary euphoria from sharing a moment with a group of people is one of the most special feelings, and I cannot wait to experience it again with you. My shows have been centered around audience immersion, creating an atmosphere where people can collectively celebrate a simultaneously created experience. The only way for this show, or any show, to succeed is if the audience feels comfortable enough to lose themselves in the moment. It goes without saying but all our shows will be following the most up-to-date CDC guidelines.”

Dates kick off October 8 in Asheville, NC and include stops in Atlanta, Houston, Austin, Dallas, L.A., Portland, Seattle, Denver, Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Brooklyn, Philly and more before wrapping up in Washington, DC on November 21. The L.A show happens October 22 at The Regent Theatre and the NYC show happens November 19 at Brooklyn Steel.

Tickets for NYC, L.A. and the whole tour go on sale Friday, May 7 at 10 AM EDT. All tour dates are listed, along with a stream of Mystic Familiar, below.

Dan Deacon - 2021 Tour Dates

Fri. Oct. 8 - Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

Sat. Oct. 9 - Atlanta, GA @Terminal West

Thu. Oct. 14 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Upstairs

Fri. Oct. 15 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

Sat. Oct. 16 - Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum

Thu. Oct. 21 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

Fri. Oct. 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Regent

Sat. Oct. 23 - San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

Sun. Oct. 24 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst

Fri. Oct. 29 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Sat. Oct. 30 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune

Sun. Oct. 31 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

Sat. Nov. 6 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird

Thu. Nov. 11 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

Fri. Nov. 12 - Madison, WI @ High Noon

Sat. Nov. 13 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

Sun. Nov. 14 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

Thu. Nov. 18 - Boston, MA @ Paradise

Fri. Nov. 19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Sat. Nov. 20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Sun. Nov. 21 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club