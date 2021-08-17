Dan Deacon & Flock of Dimes play a free virtual concert tonight
After a few episodes from London, virtual concert series There is Light returns to the US tonight (8/17) at 8 PM ET on Twitch with co-headline sets from Flock of Dimes (aka Jenn Wasner of Wye Oak) and Dan Deacon. They're both performing live from Union Stage in Washington DC, and you can ask questions for them in the Twitch chat; a Q&A will follow their sets.
Flock of Dimes and Dan Deacon both head out on their own (separate) tours in October. See their dates below.
There is Light continues on Monday, August 30 with a set from Neil Frances, streaming live from Lodge Room in Los Angeles, and an opening set from Tiberius B. Visit thereislight.live for more information.
FLOCK OF DIMES: 2021 TOUR
Aug 27 Fri Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC, United States *
Oct 5 Tue Capital Ale House Downtown Richmond, VA, United States
Oct 6 Wed Ottobar Baltimore, MD, United States
Oct 7 Thu Ottobar Baltimore, MD, United States
Oct 8 Fri Haw River Ballroom Saxapahaw, NC, United States
Oct 10 Sun Johnny Brenda's Philadelphia, PA, United States
Oct 11 Mon Music Hall of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY, United States
* - w/ My Morning Jacket
DAN DEACON: 2021 TOUR
Fri. Oct. 8 - Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
Sat. Oct. 9 - Atlanta, GA @Terminal West
Thu. Oct. 14 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Upstairs
Fri. Oct. 15 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk
Sat. Oct. 16 - Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum
Thu. Oct. 21 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah
Fri. Oct. 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Regent
Sat. Oct. 23 - San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore
Sun. Oct. 24 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst
Fri. Oct. 29 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Sat. Oct. 30 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune
Sun. Oct. 31 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
Sat. Nov. 6 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird
Thu. Nov. 11 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
Fri. Nov. 12 - Madison, WI @ High Noon
Sat. Nov. 13 - Chicago, IL @ Metro
Sun. Nov. 14 - Detroit, MI @ El Club
Thu. Nov. 18 - Boston, MA @ Paradise
Fri. Nov. 19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Sat. Nov. 20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
Sun. Nov. 21 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club