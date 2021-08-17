Dan Deacon & Flock of Dimes play a free virtual concert tonight

After a few episodes from London, virtual concert series There is Light returns to the US tonight (8/17) at 8 PM ET on Twitch with co-headline sets from Flock of Dimes (aka Jenn Wasner of Wye Oak) and Dan Deacon. They're both performing live from Union Stage in Washington DC, and you can ask questions for them in the Twitch chat; a Q&A will follow their sets.

Flock of Dimes and Dan Deacon both head out on their own (separate) tours in October. See their dates below.

There is Light continues on Monday, August 30 with a set from Neil Frances, streaming live from Lodge Room in Los Angeles, and an opening set from Tiberius B. Visit thereislight.live for more information.

FLOCK OF DIMES: 2021 TOUR

Aug 27 Fri Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC, United States *

Oct 5 Tue Capital Ale House Downtown Richmond, VA, United States

Oct 6 Wed Ottobar Baltimore, MD, United States

Oct 7 Thu Ottobar Baltimore, MD, United States

Oct 8 Fri Haw River Ballroom Saxapahaw, NC, United States

Oct 10 Sun Johnny Brenda's Philadelphia, PA, United States

Oct 11 Mon Music Hall of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY, United States

* - w/ My Morning Jacket

DAN DEACON: 2021 TOUR

Fri. Oct. 8 - Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

Sat. Oct. 9 - Atlanta, GA @Terminal West

Thu. Oct. 14 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Upstairs

Fri. Oct. 15 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

Sat. Oct. 16 - Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum

Thu. Oct. 21 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

Fri. Oct. 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Regent

Sat. Oct. 23 - San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

Sun. Oct. 24 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst

Fri. Oct. 29 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Sat. Oct. 30 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune

Sun. Oct. 31 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

Sat. Nov. 6 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird

Thu. Nov. 11 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

Fri. Nov. 12 - Madison, WI @ High Noon

Sat. Nov. 13 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

Sun. Nov. 14 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

Thu. Nov. 18 - Boston, MA @ Paradise

Fri. Nov. 19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Sat. Nov. 20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Sun. Nov. 21 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club