Dan Sartain, RIP

Garage punk and rockabilly musician Dan Sartain has died at age 39. As reported by Clash Magazine, news came via a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for a memorial service:

Dan Sartain left us many memories and music, but has unfortunately left us way too early. As wonderful as his legacy is, he had no plans for the unmentionable, and thus, here we are. We aren't trying to do much but have a small service for family and friends, and with Dans wide range of friends, this should be achievable.

Dan released his first album in 2001, and over the last 20 years released records on One Little Independent, John Reis' Swami Records, Third Man and other labels, and he played shows with Jack White, The Hives, Social Distortion, Hot Snakes and more. He hadn't released an album since 2016's Century Plaza, but released new single "You Can't Go Home No More" last fall with a new album in the works.

Rest in peace, Dan.