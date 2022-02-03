Dana Buoy (Akron/Family) releasing ‘Experiments in Plant-Based Music: Vol. I’ (stream a track)

Dana Buoy, the solo project of Akron/Family's Dana Janssen, is releasing a new album, Experiments in Plant-Based Music: Vol. I, on May 13 via Everloving Records (pre-order). The album features horns and horn arrangements by Kelly Pratt (Beirut, The War On Drugs, etc), bass by Justin Miller, and mixing assistance from John McEntire of Tortoise. The album also features guest vocals on one song by Dana's Akron/Family bandmate Miles Seaton, who tragically passed away last year, and there's a guitar solo by by Akron/Family's Seth Olinsky, who also has his own solo album coming under the name Cy Dune.

The album pulls influence from Mort Garson's 1976 ambient/new age classic Plantasia, Steely Dan, and Miles Davis' electric period, and you can hear all of that coming through in the jazzy, soulful, horn-fueled pop of lead single "Maidenhair." That song premieres in this post and you can listen below.

Dana also has a few upcoming Northwest tour dates with The Dodos, and those are listed below too.

The Dodos / Dana Buoy -- 2022 Tour Dates

02/10 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

02/11 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

02/12 - Tacoma, WA - Fawcett Hall at Alma Mater