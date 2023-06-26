Daneshevskaya shares debut single, touring with Black Country, New Road

Daneshevskaya, aka Brooklyn-based songwriter Anna Daneshevskaya Beckerman, has signed to Winspear and released her debut single via the label. "Somewhere in the Middle" is folky and low key, adding layers of sound as it goes, widening its scope, with Daneshevskaya's winsome voice at the center. She made it with the production team of Model/Actriz’s Ruben Radlauer (drums, synths) and Hayden Ticehurst (guitar, synths), with help from co-producer Artur Szerejko (bass) and Black Country, New Road’s Lewis Evans (saxophone).

"My grandma had two sisters and her parents would say 'Anita has the looks, Miriam has the books, and Gloria has the charm,'" Daneshevskaya says of the song's themes. "I used to think about which one I would want to be. I never questioned having to choose." You can watch the video below.

Daneshevskaya will also be opening for Black Country, New Road on their upcoming late summer tour, which wraps up on September 21 at Knockdown Center. All dates are listed below.

Daneshevskaya - Tour Dates:

Fri. Aug. 25 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre *

Sun. Aug. 27 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

Tue. Aug. 29 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom *

Sat. Sept 02 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *

Tue. Sep. 05 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Portal *

Wed. Sep. 06 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell *

Fri. Sep. 08 - Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf *

Sun. Sep. 10 - Lawrence, KS @ The Granada *

Mon. Sep. 11 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

Wed. Sep. 13 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

Thu. Sep. 14 - Detroit, MI @ MOCAD *

Fri. Sep. 15 - Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall *

Sat. Sep. 16 - Montreal, QC @ le National *

Sun. Sep. 17 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair (matinee) *

Sun. Sep. 17 - Boston, AM @ The Sinclair (evening)*

Tue. Sep. 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church Sanctuary *

Wed. Sep. 20 - Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre *

Thu. Sep. 21 - Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center *

* w/ Black Country, New Road