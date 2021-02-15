D’Angelo performing live from The Apollo for ‘Verzuz’

Neo-soul great D'Angelo has been announced as the next guest in the Verzuz livestreamed battle series, and making his appearance extra special, he'll be performing live from Harlem's historic Apollo Theater. He also won't be up against another individual performer in usual Verzuz style; instead, it's billed as "D'Angelo v Friends." It goes down Saturday, February 27 at 8 PM ET, and we guess you'll just have to wait until then to find out who those guests are.

Previous Verzuz battles have included Erykah Badu vs Jill Scott, Swizz Beats vs Timbaland, Ludacris vs Nelly, Brandy vs Monica, Gladys Knight vs Patti Labelle, and more.

D'Angelo last released Black Messiah in 2014 (one of the best hip hop albums of the decade), and he appeared on last year's Slingbaum album. He previously performed at The Apollo when supporting Black Messiah.

See the flyer for D'Angelo's Verzuz performance and watch a clip of him announcing it on Instagram Live, below...