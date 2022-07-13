Danger Mouse & Black Thought share “Aquamarine” ft. Michael Kiwanuka (listen)

Danger Mouse and Black Thought's long-awaited collaborative album Cheat Codes is out next month, and they've just put out a third single, "Aquamarine," which features Michael Kiwanuka and leans heavily into Kiwanuka's usual retro soul vibes in the chorus, in contrast to Black Thought's hard-hitting verses. Michael Kiwanuka's voice is of course a great fit for Danger Mouse's production style--his last two albums were produced by Danger Mouse as well. Check it out below.

Of his feature, Michael said, "When I heard the music I just had a feeling to sing about standing up for something that’s unique and following that path. I don’t know why but that’s what came out. Sometimes when you’re following something that’s unique to you it’s as if ‘enemies are all around.’ At times life can feel fragile like ‘everything’s burning down.’ For some reason the chords and music made me feel that way.” Watch the music video for "Aquamarine" below.

"Aquamarine" follows singles "Because" (featuring Joey Bada$$, Russ, and Dylan Cartlidge) and "No Gold Teeth." Cheat Codes is out 8/13 via BMG, and you can pre-order the album on vinyl in our store.