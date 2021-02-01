Daniel Ash says Bauhaus tour probably won’t happen till 2022

Bauhaus reunited at the end of 2019 for shows in Los Angeles, and had plans to tour throughout 2020, including shows at NYC's Radio City Music Hall, which didn't happen due to the coronavirus pandemic. Slicing Up Eyeballs notes that guitarist Daniel Ash said in an appearance on Baxie's Musical Podcast that the Bauhaus tour will still happen but probably not until 2022. "There’s definitely plans when all this lifts (to resume, though) I don’t think it’s going to be until next year now,” he said.

Ash also noted that despite previous acrimonious splits with Peter Murphy and David J, band relations are pretty good now. “We get on and we don’t get on and we get on and we don’t get on,” he said. “It’s OK. It’s doable now because we’re older. It’s not a big deal...It’s funny, because I’m saying this now, but we might all fall out again in 36 hours, I don’t know. But it’s definitely easier as we get older.”

In other news, Ash also revealed he'd got a new band, Ashes & Diamonds, which also includes bassist Paul Denman of Sade and drummer Bruce Smith who currently plays in Public Image Limited and spent time in the '70s/'80s with The Pop Group, The Slits and Rip Rig + Panic. The band have recorded around 15 songs which are currently being mixed.

You can listen to the whole podcast episode with Daniel Ash below.

