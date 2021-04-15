Daniel Avery announces new LP ‘Together in Static’ (listen to “Endless Hours”)

Daniel Avery has announced his new album, Together in Static, which will be out June 24 via Phantasy + Mute. "As with many things this past year, the project took on a power and a life of its own right in front of me," Daniel says. "The original idea was to simply play a couple of small gigs at Hackney Church during the last lockdown. I started to make music specifically for the shows yet, as plans continued to shift, I fell deeper into the waves. I considered a 12” or maybe an EP but by the time I came up for air, I realised I had a complete record I wanted to share. I feel it’s some of my best work and I’m gassed for you all to hear it."

The first single from the album is the sleek, alluring "Endless Hours," which sounds like a neon bullet train ride between megacities. Listen to that, and check out Together in Static's artwork and tracklist, below.

Daniel has also announced a Together in Static livestream show, happening June 23 from Hackney Church, with global 8 PM start times for Australia/NZ, UK/EU, and West Coast and East Coast of North America. "It’s been a tough year for everyone so we’ve kept tickets at five pounds," he says. Tickets are on sale now, with some merch bundles available.

--

Together In Static tracklist

1. Crystal Eyes

2. Yesterday Faded

3. Nowhere Sound

4. The Pursuit of Joy

5. Fountain of Peace

6. Together in Static

7. A Life That Is Your Own

8. Hazel and Gold

9. [hope comes in many forms]

10. Endless Hours

11. The Midnight Sun