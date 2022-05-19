Daniel Avery announces ‘Ultra Truth,’ shares “Chaos Energy” ft Kelly Lee Owens & HAAi

Daniel Avery has announced a new album, Ultra Truth, which will be out November 4 via Mute / Phantasy Sound. He cites Deftones, Portishead, Nick Cave and Mogwai as influences for this one, and it features appearances by Ghost Culture, Manni Dee, HAAi, Jonnine Standish (HTRK), AK Paul, Marie Davidson, Kelly Lee Owens, Sherelle and James Massiah.

“Ultra Truth finds me in a different place to where I’ve been before," says Daniel. "My previous albums have all focused on the idea of music being an escape or a distraction from the world but that’s not the case this time. For me this album is about looking directly into the darkness, not running away from it. There’s a way through these times but it involves keeping the important people in your life close to you and navigating the noise together. This is an intentionally heavy and dense album, the hooks often hidden in dusty corners. I’m no longer dealing in a misty-eyed euphoria. Ultra Truth is a distorted fever dream of a record: riled, determined and alive.”

The first single is the album's penultimate track, "Chaos Energy," which sounds like a rave in a soundbath that gets sucked into a black hole. HAAi and Kelly Lee Owens are on this one, and you can watch the video for it below.

Daniel will be on the European festival circuit this summer. All dates are listed below.

Ultra Truth

1. New Faith

2. Ultra Truth

3. Wall of Sleep

4. The Slow Bullet

5. Devotion

6. Only

7. Spider

8. Near Perfect

9. Higher

10. Ache

11. Collapsing Sky

12. Lone Swordsman

13. Overflowing With Escape

14. Chaos Energy

15. Heavy Rain

Daniel Avery - 2022 Tour Dates

May 27 - Core Festival - Brussels, Belgium

Jun 09 - Ferropolis - Gräfenhainichen, Germany

Jul 14 - Dour Festival - Dour, Belgium

Aug 13 - Gianpula Village - Ħaż-Żebbuġ, Malta

Aug 20 - Victoria Park - London, UK