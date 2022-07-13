Daniel Avery shares “Higher,” playing Philly’s Making Time fest & other dates

Daniel Avery has shared another track off his upcoming album Ultra Truth. "Higher" elegantly melds the ethereal and ambient with a manic drum n bass breakbeat and vocals from Sherelle. "This is the first time I’ve brought together so many people to join me on the journey and each guest plays a crucial role," Daniel says. "Sherelle is a supernova artist and someone who always marches to the beat of her own drum." Watch the video for "Higher" below.

Ultra Truth will be out November 4 via Mute / Phantasy Sound, and before that, Daniel has a few US DJ gigs lined up in September, including a NYC date at Basement on 9/23.

Daniel is also part of Philly's Making Time Festival at Fort Mifflin which happens September 24 & 25 and includes sets from Four Tet, Bicep, Omar-S, Floating Points, Avalon Emerson, LSDXOXO, John Talabot, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, and tons more. Check out the full Making Time lineup below.

Daniel Avery - 2022 Tour Dates

July 17 – Dour, Belgium – Dour Festival (LIVE)

August 15 – Haz-Zebbug, Malta – Glitch Festival (b2b w/ HAAi)

August 20 – London, England – Field Day Festival (LIVE)

September 23 – Queens, NY – Basement (DJ)

September 24 – Washington, DC – Flash (DJ)

September 25 – Philadelphia, PA – Making Time Festival (DJ)

September 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Don Quixote (DJ)

October 1 – Denver, CO – 1134 Warehouse (DJ)

November 26 – Paris, France – Élysée Montmartre (LIVE)