Daniel Johnston art appearing on cover of limited Batman comics
Illustrations by the late Daniel Johnston will appear on the cover of an upcoming issue of DC's Batman comic. Three variants of Batman #121, featuring his drawings of Batman, Superman and Orion, are being made by Austin Books & Comics in cooperation with Electric Lady Studios and The Contemporary Austin, and will be available March 1. They are available for preorder now.
The covers came about after Robin K Williams, who curated the current Johnston art exhibition at Contemporary Austin, found a letter from Johnston addressed to his friend Marie Javins, who is now the editor at DC Comics, asking for help getting a foot in at DC. “I thought the letter was strange and touching,” says Williams, “because he was already an internationally successful musician when he wrote it. When I asked Marie about it, she said, ‘Daniel had two loves, music and art, and always wanted to be a comic book artist.’ This gave her the beautiful idea to finally make this happen.”
Javins adds, “I’ve been an avid collector of Daniel’s artwork since I met him in 1986—but not always on purpose. He’d draw pictures on letters he’d send to me over the years, and we even collaborated on some art when I was a professional comic book colorist. I’m thrilled to see his Batman, Superman, and Orion art come to life on these ABC retailer variants.”
If you're in Austin, there will be a release event at The Contemporary Austin on March 9 featuring a conversation between Williams and Javins. More info on that is here.